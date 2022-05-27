RO & co properties unveils Cute Abiola as brand ambassador

Popular Nollywood skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin popularly known as Cute Abiola has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for R O and Co Properties.

The unveiling ceremony which took place on Friday, held at the head office of R O and Co properties in the city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of R. O and Co, Mr. Ridwan Olayiwola said “the company decided to sign on the one of the best male Skit maker in Nigeria because of his dynamism, and his hardworking disposition which we see as one of our business tenets in R O and Co Properties.”

You’re welcome to “R O and Co Properties Family, sure our working together will yield great results”, he added

We are glad to inform Nigerians that henceforth, Cute Abiola will be our official face for R O and Co Properties,” he said.

R. O and co Properties is a privately owned real estate development company operating in Ibadan Oyo State, and Abeokuta Ogun State, Lagos State Nigeria.





R O and Co Properties had successful track records of delivering authentic and rewarding landed properties to over 3000 individuals and 40 organizations. Our success story is not far-fetched; we are transparent, and we keep our word.

