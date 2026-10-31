RMD to deliver keynote at Nigeria digital content regulation conference

VETERAN actor and filmmaker Richard Mofe-Damijo will give the keynote speech at the sixth International Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference.

Industry leaders will gather to discuss the future of filmmaking and content distribution as the digital landscape evolves at the event.

Mofe-Damijo, also known as RMD, will speak at the conference on 18 and 19 November at the MUSON Centre in Lagos. He is the first male practitioner from the film industry to deliver the keynote, after Mo Abudu in 2024 and Bolanle Austen-Peters in 2025.

The event organised by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), will focus on the theme ‘Film and Content Production in the Digital Era: Balancing Regulation and Innovation.’

The conference will bring together filmmakers, streaming platforms, distributors, exhibitors, policymakers, and academics to discuss how Nigeria’s creative industries can adapt to new technology while addressing regulation and audience protection.

RMD has worked for over three decades in acting, filmmaking, journalism, publishing, and public service. He has appeared in more than 60 film and TV productions, making him one of the most recognisable figures in Nigeria’s screen industry.

Before joining the entertainment industry, he worked as a journalist for newspapers like The Guardian and Concord. He later founded MISTER, which his biography calls Nigeria’s first all-gloss men’s lifestyle magazine, and then moved into public relations and film production with his companies White Water Limited and RMD Productions.

He has also worked in government, first as a special adviser and then as Delta State’s commissioner for culture and tourism. This gave him direct experience with the policy issues facing Nigeria’s cultural sector. Through the Richard Mofe-Damijo Foundation, he has supported projects to help new talent and create more opportunities in the creative industries.

Dr Shaibu Husseini, executive director and chief executive of the NFVCB, said RMD’s experience in entertainment, business, and public administration makes him especially well suited to speak at the conference.

“RMD represents a distinctive blend of creative excellence, entrepreneurial experience and public service,” Husseini said. “His journey across film, media, business and cultural administration offers valuable perspectives on the opportunities before Nigeria’s creative industries and the policy conversations required to sustain their growth.”

Dr Husseini said the conference will look at how regulation can adapt to new digital production and distribution methods without limiting creativity.

“As the boundaries between film, television and digital content continue to evolve, our challenge as regulators is to create an environment where innovation can flourish while protecting audiences, promoting responsible content and supporting the sustainable development of the industry,” he said.

This debate is happening as streaming services and digital platforms change how African films and TV shows are financed, distributed, and watched. For Nigeria, where film is a key part of cultural identity and international image, these changes bring both business opportunities and regulatory challenges.

The two-day conference will look at new trends in content production, digital distribution, streaming technology, and the policies needed to help the industry grow.

The annual event is held in honour of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, the filmmaker and founder of the Africa Movie Academy Awards, a prominent advocate for African cinema and its international recognition.