RMD bags LG deal

LG Electronics has named veteran Nollywood actor and TV personality, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD as brand ambassador in Nigeria. RMD, the epitome of style and trend, will be highlighting the brand’s philosophy in its new campaign.

According to Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing Division, LG Electronics West Africa operations, the brand appointed RMD as its ambassador “for his style and dexterity which resonate with the brand essence of OLED TV.”

“If you want to own the best TV that boasts superior picture quality with vibrant, natural colors and infinite contrast, you should seek out an OLED TV.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Mike Ahn, General Manager, Home Entertainment TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa Operations disclosed that “LG OLED TVs are better for a simple reason: They light up pixel by pixel. They don’t have a backlight, so when you see black areas of the screen, they’re as black as possible. This means excellent contrast—perfect for darker scenes.”

“LG OLED TVs have individual self-lit pixels that create infinite contrast and the Perfect Black. You can see the richness in colours, and all the small details and textures revealed in every scene.

Self-lit pixels ensure better image quality for HDR gaming, and its fast response time lets you take full advantage of G-SYNC compatibility.

“In addition to their stunning picture quality, self-lit pixels offer an equally great view from wide viewing angles. With self-lit pixels, LG OLED TVs come with a slim design that complements every home interior. See the paper-thin, futuristic design that goes beyond all expectations”, he said.

Responding to how he feels about the ambassadorship, Mofe-Damijo said, “I have always admired LG Electronics as a premium brand, particularly its series of television which outsmart other TVs in its category, but I never thought I could be a brand ambassador for same TV I admire most.”

“My job is simple and that is to live the brand and live my life as I have always done. I hope the world will see the brand through me indeed and more so move on to add significant value to LG OLED TV in the coming years,” he submitted.

“LG is deeply committed to its customers’ desire for beautiful products and will continue to pursue innovative design that delivers new value and exceptional user experiences,” he remarked.

“LG continues to establish a strong foothold in the OLED TV Market with impressive sales. LG once again demonstrated its product design prowess with a grand total of 19 accolades at this year’s Red Dot Design Award, including the Best of the Best honour for its 65-inch GX Gallery series OLED TV (model 65GX),” he said.

Responding to how he feels about the ambassadorship, Mofe-Damijo said, "I have always admired LG Electronics as a premium brand, particularly its series of television which outsmart other TVs in its category, but I never thought I could be a brand ambassador for same TV I admire most."

"My job is simple and that is to live the brand and live my life as I have always done. I hope the world will see the brand through me indeed and more so move on to add significant value to LG OLED TV in the coming years," he submitted.

"LG is deeply committed to its customers' desire for beautiful products and will continue to pursue innovative design that delivers new value and exceptional user experiences," he remarked.

"LG continues to establish a strong foothold in the OLED TV Market with impressive sales. LG once again demonstrated its product design prowess with a grand total of 19 accolades at this year's Red Dot Design Award, including the Best of the Best honour for its 65-inch GX Gallery series OLED TV (model 65GX)," he said.

