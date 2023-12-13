The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about the 25 vacant positions in the Rivers State House of Assembly following the declaration by the legislature on Wednesday.

Rising from its 580th meeting at its national secretariat in Abuja, a statement issued by the national spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the party reviewed the defection of 25 of its members in the state house of assembly and the subsequent declaration of their seats as vacant by the Speaker.

The party demanded that the electoral body, within the constitutionally stipulated time, conduct a fresh election to fill the vacancies.

The resolution stated: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 580th meeting on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, thoroughly reviewed the state of the Party in Rivers State, particularly with regard to the defection of 25 now former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the PDP, the political platform upon which they were elected into the House, and resolved as follows:

“That the Party communicates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by formally informing the Commission of the vacancies in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members, who, by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), vacated their seats by their action.

“That the Party officially demands that INEC, within the constitutionally stipulated time, conduct fresh elections in the 25 state constituencies in Rivers State where vacancies now exist in the Rivers State House of Assembly as a result of the defection of the 25 now former members.

“Direct the National Legal Adviser to commence appropriate legal action with respect to the declaration of the seats of the 25 defected former members vacant and the conduct of fresh elections into the 25 state constituencies in Rivers State in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“That the PDP will take every step necessary and available in a democracy to ensure that the votes and mandate of the people of the 25 state constituencies in Rivers State are protected and not appropriated under any circumstance whatsoever.“

