President-elect, Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, claimed he won the 2023 presidential election “fair and square” amidst rejection by opposition.

He stated this during inauguration of some projects in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

Tinubu, who was in the state at the instance of Governor Nyesom Wike, was received by the governor and his entourage on Wednesday morning at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Supporters of the governor were also present to receive Tinubu as they were allowed into the tarmac area under strict security control.

While reading his goodwill message, Tinubu said; “If you talk of character, you can say Wike is very dependable.

I won, fair and square. Nyesom, I say “thank you” for your contribution to my victory”.

Wike had in a state broadcast on Tuesday declared Wednesday as a holiday, appealing Rivers residents to come out en masse to welcome Tinubu who he supported during the February 25 Presidential poll.

