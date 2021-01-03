Rivers TUC mourns death of deputy national president, Onuegbu

The sudden death of Chika Onuegbu, Deputy National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and former Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of TUC has thrown the labour movement, friends and associates as well as residents of Port-Harcourt, capital of oil-rich state into deep mourning.

The National Industrial Relations Officer of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), was reported to have died in Port Harcourt after a brief illness.

Sources said he complained of a headache earlier on the day and was rushed to the hospital where he gave up the ghost.

The outspoken labour leader, it was further learnt, recently bagged a distinction – Masters in Law – from a university in the United Kingdom.

Some sympathisers who spoke with our correspondent described him as a good man, a cheerful giver and resource person who understood the power of constructive dialogue.

One of them who refused to have his name in print said he was an asset to the TUC and ensured a smooth working relationship between labour and the government when he was Chairman of the state chapter of the TUC.

He said: “He (Onuegbu) was a jolly good fellow and a team player who understood the dynamics of negotiations and labour relations.

“May his good soul rest in perfect peace, while we pray God to comfort his immediate family, friends and associates over this colossal loss.”

