Rivers State University to graduate 34 first class students Tuesday

34 out of the 5837 candidates graduating from the Rivers State University, on Tuesday, will be awarded First Class Bachelor’s degrees in different fields of learning.

Rivers State University will be marking its 32nd Convocation and 40th anniversary and will also award degrees including postgraduate diploma, Masters and PhD degrees.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Nlerum Okogbule, on Monday, at the pre-convocation press conference, said the occasion will also feature award of degrees to deserving graduates across various fields of study totalling 5837 degrees including postgraduate diploma, Masters and PhD degrees.

Okogbule stated that the occasion will further, “Hold an endowment fund drawing support from private and corporate entities to improve research works and inventions taking place in the university.

“We will have an exhibition of some of these research findings, designs and innovations. One of the inventions by the university now is the application of sawdust to control oil spillage. You know spillages are a serious challenge in the Niger Delta right now.

“The exhibition is to draw the attention of stakeholders to these innovations, particularly to attract patenting and requisite approvals to see how corporate entities and individuals can come in to commercialise their values to improve the wellbeing of mankind.”

Rivers State University, with takeoff seven faculties, has upgraded to 12 faculties including a medical college and currently ranked 6th best among Nigerian universities.

Wike, Visitor to the University, will install the Emir of Lafia, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Chairman, Nasarawa Council of Chiefs as Chancellor at the varsity’s 32nd Convocation and 40th anniversary.

