Rivers’ state of emergency in national interest — Senate leader

The leadership of the National Assembly has justified the unanimous ratification of the state of emergency slammed on Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu in the heat of the festering political crisis brewing in the state.

The legislature posited that both chambers ratified the proclamation in spite of public outcries against it in national interest, and not on the basis of partisanship, or pandering to the whims and caprices of the presidency.

The National Assembly, had a couple of weeks ago given the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu in Rivers State a clean bill, leading to the suspension of the River State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Dr Ngozi Odu and members of the State House of Assembly, who were the major dramatis personae in the political imbroglio.

Speaking on Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, the Senate leader and lawmaker representing Ekiti Central senatorial district, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said the nod given to the presidential proclamation was in defence of their oaths of office to always work wholeheartedly for Nigerian interest, calling on those who does not agree with the lawmakers to approach the court of law.

The lawmaker stated these while receiving honourary Doctorate Degree during the 29th convocation ceremony of the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti, alongside the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji, who was represented by his aide, Adekunle Ogidi and the chairman, Board of the Bank of Industry, Dr Mansur Muhtar.

The ceremony was attended by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; his deputy, Senator Jibril Barau; the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji; Senator representing Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim and other twenty senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Senator Bamidele added that the National Assembly as a pivotal arm of government sworn to an oath to collaborate and work with other arms to bring radical socio-political and economic development to the nation, saying their action was in full alignment with this onerous duty.

The All Progressives Congress stalwart, assured Nigerians that the Senate under the current leadership of Senate President, Senator Akpabio, will continually work in collaboration with the executive arm to uplift the nation to an enviable height in all economic spheres.

He assured that the parliamentarians won’t prioritise personal interest over and above those that will override public interests, so that Nigeria can assume a pedestal of pride among the comity of nations.

According to him, ” Let me quickly reflect on the proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, GCFR and its ratification by two chambers of the National Assembly.

“For this laudable decision that prevented further descent into anarchy in Rivers State, the National Assembly has been subjected to all forms of toxic criticism that do not portray us well before the comity of nations. But what exactly do we want as a people?

“A federation that functions for all? Or a federation that relapses into an intractable crisis? We must recognise that emergency rule is an extraordinary measure, and it must be treated as such in the interest of peace and security. As stipulated in Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) that the National Assembly is required to provide its details.

“As a responsible and responsive parliament that sees peace and stability as a catalyst of growth and development, we were inaugurated into office to promote a nation that works for all and that guarantees the peaceful coexistence of all.

“This desire defines our resolve to ratify the proclamation of the state of emergency in Rivers State with far-reaching provisions. One of such provisions is the constitution of the National Peace Committee to midwife the peace process between the Executive and Legislature in the state.

“We should be commended for this laudable initiative and not be vilified by some political actors, who do not bother about what happens to our national security, but about their parochial interest. Regardless of their unpatriotic moves, we firmly stand for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

“We shall continue to leverage the Authority of the National Assembly to guarantee her peaceful co-existence. Our decision, as an institution, is taken purely in the national interest. If any interest is unsatisfied with it, they can as well seek redress in the court.”

Senator Bamidele , who said the Senate would neither waver nor fret in the face of barrage of criticisms, described these as part of democratic growth, adding that these would imbue them with more courage and zeal to work for public good.

“This does not suggest we are afraid of criticisms as the foremost democratic institution. We are not and we will never be because we believe democracy naturally thrives on public criticism. But such criticisms must be constructive and well-structured with the intention of providing alternative, credible and patriotic initiatives.

“The reasons for such attacks are purely based on emotion and not reasons; sentiment and not substance. Even more strongly, I believe it is an impetus for the pursuit of greater public good for the greater number of my constituents and Nigerians at large,” he said.

Commenting on the significance of the honour, Senator Bamidele appreciated the management of the university for considering him worthy of such a high profile academic honour, saying this would further propel him to work harder for humanity and promotion of scholarship.

“Mr. Chancellor, I wholeheartedly appreciate this honour coming at this auspicious time. I hold it dearly to my heart mainly due to my quest and passion for a more functional education system in our nation.

“This honour, I believe, will further deepen my covenants with my constituents and indeed Nigerians. So, regardless of baseless and needless attacks our critics are throwing at the National Assembly, we are undeterred because we are truly on a rescue mission”, he stated.

Speaking, the Senate President, Senator Godswill who congratulated the senate leader for the honour by the university, describing him a star not only to the state but for the country.

Akpabio explained that Bamidele has contributed in no small measure to the stability of the senate and the country in supporting the administration of President Bola Tinubu in his renewed hope agenda for Nigeria.

According to him, “this university has produced great men and women who are making giant strides in Nigeria. The Ekiti State University is ranked the best among all the state universities in the country and number 12 among the entire universities in Nigeria. Who will believe this can be accomplished by a state university and I want to congratulate the visitor, vice chancellor and the members of council for this great feat.

“Ekiti has the highest number of professors in Nigeria and that is the simple truth; and maybe that is the reason many people think the state has many petition writers because of their level of education.

“Senator Opeyemi Bamidele happens to be a star that Ekiti has sent as a great ambassador to the National Assembly.

“As far back as 1992, he was the Senior Legislative Aide to the current President Bola Tinubu, and you can see why Ekiti is getting more federal universities and recently the president assented to a bill we passed for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences Iyin-Ekiti.

“President Tinubu is very proud of your son(Bamidele) I don’t need to say more and that is why despite all difficulties, I have decided to be here to celebrate our leader and brother.

“For the graduates, your attitude determines your attitude, you must make use of what you have learnt here and I can assure you that the future will be definitely bright and Nigeria will be better for it.”

On his part, the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji who congratulated the three honorary awardees for their contributions to the developmental of the society, noting that his administration would continue his investment in state’s education sector in line with his shared prosperity agenda.

Oyebanji expressed joy over the achievements of the university leading to the latest ranking as the number one state university in the country, adding that the Vice Chancellor, Professor Babatola Ayodele since the last seven months of his appointment has demonstrated capacity in piloting the affairs of the institution.

The governor said, “this achievement reflects EKSU’S commitment to academic excellence, scholarship and its continuous efforts to hold its pride of place. EKSU has also witnessed an increase in the number of first class graduates, indicating a rise in academic performance of its students. This success can be attributed to various factors, such as committed and dedicated staff and students, increased government funding, improved infrastructure, a focus on research and development, and other notable interventions by different stakeholders.

“The current administration in Ekiti State places high premium on human capital development. We recognize that education is the bedrock of any thriving society. It is for this reason that education remains a critical pillar of our “Roadmap to Keeping Ekiti State Working.This administration is committed to sustaining the ongoing investment in all our educational institutions by providing them with the necessary resources and support to excel. In furtherance of our support to institutions in the State, I recently approved the sum of Four Hundred and Thirty Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Eighty Four Naira, Forty Eight Kobo (N438,955,884.48) to enable the judiciary, legislature and the subvented institutions respond to the recent minimum wage increase.”

Speaking, the FIRS boss, Dr Zacch Adedeji who was represented by one of his aides, Adekunle Ogidi commended the university for the honour, urging them to contribute their quota towards the realization of the renewed hope agenda of the present administration.

“Finally, I want to thank the governing council of this great citadel for the honour bestowed on me. As the saying goes, the reward for good works, is more works; hence, for me, this is a call to remain focused to the Renewed Hope agenda of our leader, the President and Commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. And I believe you will all continue to support his vision to transform this great country,” he said.

