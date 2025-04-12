Rivers: Refrain from actions against quick crisis resolution — Seriake Dickson tells Ibas

…visits suspended governor Siminalayi Fubara

By Adam Mosadioluwa

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has appealed to the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), to avoid actions that may jeopardise efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the political crisis rocking the state.

Dickson made the appeal on Thursday following a visit to the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, at his residence in Port Harcourt, where he expressed concern over the state’s fragile political environment and urged all parties to prioritise peace.

“This afternoon, I visited His Excellency, Governor Siminalaye Fubara, at his residence in Port Harcourt,” he said.

Recalling his private conversation with the embattled governor, Dickson noted the calm and peaceful disposition of Fubara despite what he described as “unprecedented turbulence.”

According to him, both men shared confidence in the capacity of national institutions and leadership to act rightly.

“I appreciated his calmness and peaceful disposition in the midst of unprecedented turbulence,” he said. “In our frank conversation, which was private, he expressed confidence in the ability of the institutions and leadership of the country to do what is right, and so do I.”

The former governor commended the people of Rivers State for maintaining peace despite the high tensions, but warned that the apparent calm could be deceptive.

“I want to commend the good people of Rivers State on both sides, for maintaining peace and order even in the midst of this extreme and rare political development as I have seen that while the state appears peaceful, it may very well be the peace of a graveyard which, any little trigger can alter the balance of peace in the state and across the region,” he said.

Appealing directly to the youth of Rivers and the wider Niger Delta, Dickson urged restraint and discouraged any acts of provocation or violence, particularly those targeting vital infrastructure.

“They should refrain from violence and destructive tendencies, particularly the destruction and vandalization of strategic oil and gas infrastructure in the region, which has the tendency to cause further pollution-damage to our already compromised environment, slow down the pace of economic development and activities in the region, and create fiscal challenges for government at all levels in the country, especially at this time when the global economy is experiencing unprecedented instability with consequences for all nations.”

Dickson also called for responsible leadership and measured actions from all involved stakeholders, including Ibas, whom he described as “a highly decorated and respected military veteran.”

“I urge the Sole Administrator, who himself is a highly decorated and respected military veteran from the Niger Delta region, to refrain from actions that do not build confidence and aid the quick and amicable resolution of the crisis.”

While applauding security agencies for preserving peace, he stressed the importance of continued collaboration with recognised authorities.

He also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene directly by encouraging key actors, including the FCT Minister and Governor Fubara, to find common ground.

“I call on the President to prevail on stakeholders, especially my brother, the FCT Minister and the governor, Siminalaye Fubara, to find a common ground for tolerance and accommodation for a quick resolution. As I have always said, there are no perfect fathers and sons.”

He urged both sides to reflect on their shared history and emphasised the need for mutual understanding, adding that the Ijaw Nation remains committed to peaceful engagement.

“On the part of the President, I would like to state that the Ijaw Nation is not at war with the Federal Government or with the President, and we are looking up to him as the leader of the nation to lead in the resolution of the issues and restore normalcy and democratic rule.”

He also called for national unity and a renewed commitment to justice and inclusiveness, stating that the Ijaw people and the Niger Delta remain advocates for a restructured Nigeria rooted in fairness and equitable development.

“On the contrary, the Niger Delta and the Ijaw Nation have always stood for a restructured and truly Federal Nigeria where power is properly devolved, accelerated infrastructure and human capital development, environmental justice and fairness for all, and an inclusive Nigeria.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE