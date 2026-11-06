Rivers ready for Tinubu as Wike projects 70,000 turnout for Saturday rally

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that more than 70,000 Rivers residents will turn out to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Saturday’s presidential rally in Port Harcourt.

Speaking with journalists after inspecting the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on Friday, Wike said enthusiasm across the state was exceptionally high.

“Rivers people are very enthusiastic to receive him tomorrow, and that’s why we’ve come here to see… You can attest to the fact that several avenues and streets have gone by in terms of preparation, in terms of the decorations,” Wike stated.

He noted that while the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, where candidates of the Rainbow Coalition were unveiled last week, has a capacity of about 16,000, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium was chosen because it has a seating capacity of 40,000.

Despite the fixed seating capacity, organisers project an overall turnout of more than 70,000, with overflow areas prepared to accommodate additional supporters.

Ahead of the event, the coordinator of the Rivers State Rainbow Coalition, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, led a roadshow across major roads within and outside the state capital.

More than 80 campaign buses designated for the APC and PDP across the local government areas, alongside coordinators, were driven through major streets of Port Harcourt before proceeding to the stadium to create awareness and build excitement ahead of the President’s visit.

Addressing questions about previous events where venue capacities were not met, Wike dismissed doubts about reaching the expected numbers.

“It’s not about how certain. I’ve told you that Rivers men and women are enthusiastic to receive Mr President, and I can tell you I’m very confident, very confident,” Wike asserted, adding that security and logistical arrangements were fully in place.

Wike said, “We are highly elated to receive Mr President. Rivers people are very enthusiastic to receive him tomorrow. That is why we have come here to see how prepared we are.

“The last time the President visited here was when I was in office as governor, when he was President-elect. He came and commissioned projects.

“This appears to be the second coming and the first since he was sworn in as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. So, we will say that we are very highly elated to receive him.”

The former Rivers governor said he was satisfied with the level of preparations, particularly the decorations, organisation and security arrangements.

“You can attest to the fact, I don’t know how many states you have gone to, but in terms of organisation, decorations and all that, you will give us a pass mark. It is a lovely place, and we believe that the weather is the best to receive the President tomorrow,” he said.

Wike said the rally would provide an opportunity for political candidates to present themselves to the electorate ahead of the 2027 general election.

“We have already made up our minds what to do. We are all for the President. But again, it is one of those rituals that every political season, candidates will come and sell themselves to the people,” he said.

Saturday’s visit marks President Tinubu’s official return to Rivers State in his capacity as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.