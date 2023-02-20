Amaechi Okonkwo – Port Harcourt

The Rivers state police command Monday announced the arrest of two persons, Amadi Hemenachi, Male, 28 years, and GoodLuck Nnochiri Nweke, Male, 27 years, from Akukabi and Obibi villages, respectively, in Etche LGA, Rivers State.

They were alleged to be involved in a conspiracy and impersonation of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Effiong, as well as forgery, obtaining money by pretense, and unlawful possession of multiple ATM cards.

The Public Relations Officer PPRO of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated that the suspects allegedly hacked into the Google network and uploaded the photograph of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Okon Effiong, and used the same to create a fake Facebook account.

According to the PPRO, investigations revealed that “they impersonated the CP and used the fake Facebook account to obtain money from several unsuspecting citizens, mostly job and admission seekers”.

She said that the suspects have confessed that they are fraudsters/scammers who usually hack into different websites and print out names of people, their phone numbers, and addresses, and thereafter call to defraud them.

“After an investigation, they will be charged in court.”

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police advises members of the public to be mindful of the personal confidential details they display on social media handles; and promptly report cases of hacked social media accounts”, the statement added.