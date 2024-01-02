A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), the National Leader of Unity House Foundation (UHF), focusing on good governance, social justice and peace advocacy, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has called on Rivers people to turn their backs against hatred and embrace love and peace in the New Year.

The UHF boss made the call in a press statement issued and made available to Tribune Online in Lokoja on Tuesday in a New Year message to the people of Rivers amidst the current crisis in the state.

“Over the years, political transitions have heralded an era of hatred and bile. So, instead of consolidation of dividends of good – where they existed, all we have seen is the consideration of bad tempered politics and the elevation and promotion of shenanigans to art form.

“We lie, if we say that past political administrations in Rivers State, have not provided infrastructures during their terms. But the truth is that we’ve had hate filled and inspired transitions. So, instead of consolidating on the efforts of their predecessors, the successor governments have rather spent energy and resources in a desperate effort to deconstruct and destroy the tokens of their predecessors.

“For how long, are we going to continue to wallow in hatred and political gridlocks? Should we continue to delude ourselves into believing that the people and their needs don’t matter? Why is it so difficult to appreciate that the pursuit of peace is not as dramatic as the pursuit of war? When shall we accept the reality that hatred blurs your vision, affects your judgement and leads to misery for the people?

“Have we ever done a rain check on the cost of our different transition wars since the advent of the second republic politics? Do we even know how much others have benefited from our senseless political wars? Why is it so difficult for us to remember that peace is priceless? When will this naked dancing stop? How can Rivers State become the entertainment centre of the absurd arts of Nigeria?

“Let me say this, and without fear of contradiction, that I have enjoyed personal relationships with over 95% of the political leadership of Rivers State, since 1999. And can say that these are ordinarily pleasant gentlemen, who are proud Rivers people. What I find difficult to comprehend is the Frankenstein monster that power turns them into. The transmogrification is what the challenge is for me. It’s actually surprising to see the large and ardent followership they enjoy.

“I’m therefore challenging these men and women to challenge themselves and turn on their patriotic sides and make Rivers State the centre of their politics. They can do it and we need to support them to stop hating. Rivers State needs the side of them that promotes peace and egalitarianism. Or are they not Rivers people again? When did the Rivers spirit depart from them? That exorcism should be self-reversed for the spirit of Port Harcourt to take over.

“Rivers people love life and I’m certain that even the political gladiators enjoy the Rivers spirit and we can easily see these at the political events. The pump, pageantry and the music. It does not matter ‘whether e dey pain them as e dey sweet us’ or ‘we dey our dey’, the most important thing is that ‘I believe’ ‘we get to dey our dey’ as the hub of ‘milk and honey’ in Nigeria.

“Let 2024 be that year when Rivers State became again, the centerpiece of our politics, and good governance the sole motivation of those who aspire to political power.

“Love is easier to pursue and make than war. Rivers people are lovers not warmongers. It’s not by accident that we love gardens and parties. Port Harcourt is the symbol of who we are – love, soft life, gardens and chivalry.

“Let us return to who we are and turn our back against hatred. It is easier to live in love and peace, than the stranger we are struggling to become. Fighting is strange to us. Peace is our natural forte. Let’s live it & let our brothers and sisters, who are near to us, be dear to us, so all our troubles will be miles away from us. And we shall be together again.”

