The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken steps to reconcile Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, expressing confidence in restoring harmony for the sake of the state’s people.

The party confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune that it is working behind the scenes to ensure amity returns between the two party members, emphasizing its commitment to the success of the reconciliation process.

Despite rumors of Wike possibly leaving the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the movement of his loyalists to the ruling party, the PDP is not ruling out reaching out to him to end the feud.

Acknowledging the enduring support of the people of Rivers State for the PDP, the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, assured that the political crisis is within the opposition party’s capacity to resolve.

He stated, “Rivers people have supported us over the years. What is required is peace and tranquility so that they can begin to enjoy the benefits of the dividends of democracy.”

Ologunagba explained that the focus of the party is on prioritizing the interests of the people and ensuring peace and understanding prevail. He emphasized the party’s positive approach to reconciliation, asserting that reconciliation is a continuous process that takes time to mature.

Regarding the possibility of reconciling Governor Fubara and his former mentor, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ologunagba dismissed the assumption that it would be a failure. He emphasized the party’s commitment to resolving conflicts and cited the ongoing efforts in Rivers State as part of the democratic process.

While declining to disclose whether the PDP has already reached out to Wike, Ologunagba emphasized the party’s internal processes and progress being made, reiterating the goal of reconciling all stakeholders for the benefit of the people.

He highlighted the PDP’s organizational capabilities, noting the activation of party organs such as the PDP Governors Forum, the National Working Committee (NWC), members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), and the Board of Trustees (BoT).

Ologunagba stressed the need for opposition unity to counter the alleged excesses of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly accusing them of introducing totalitarianism into the country. He cited the recent appointment of alleged APC members to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a reason for a robust opposition to safeguard the interests of the Nigerian people.

