Rivers NSCDC reconstitutes Anti-vandal squad, gets two gunboats to fight oil theft

By Amaechi Okonkwo - Port Harcourt.
As Nigeria intensifies the fight against oil thieves threatening the country, the Rivers State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has joined other commands to reconstitute its Anti-vandal Squad with two gunboats to boost its fight against oil theft and vandalism in the state.

The command has therefore received the commendation of the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for the timely reconstitution of the anti-vandal squad to wage war against vandals and oil thieves.

Dr Audi said the dissolution and subsequent reconstitution of the unit nationwide were necessary to reposition the corps for effective implementation of its statutory mandate of safeguarding national assets, especially petroleum pipelines and other oil installations.

He added that it is also aimed at putting a stop to all forms of sabotage in the oil sector through arrests and diligent prosecution of oil thieves, their sponsors and all those dealing illegally in petroleum products.

 

