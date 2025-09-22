Rivers NASS Caucus commends Tinubu over lifting of emergency rule

Members of the Rivers State Caucus in the National Assembly on Monday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for lifting the six-month suspension of democratic structures in Rivers State.

In a statement jointly signed by Senator Bari Mpigi, Hon. Dum Dekor, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, and Hon. Cyril Hart, who serves as the Caucus Secretary, the lawmakers urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the State House of Assembly, led by Hon. Martins Amaewule, to demonstrate genuine commitment anchored on openness, unity, and focus, with the aim of ensuring the purposeful delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

The Caucus noted that lifting the emergency rule was necessary due to growing security challenges that threatened the peace, political stability, and economic well-being of the state. They also called on elders, leaders, stakeholders, and residents of Rivers State to embrace unity by supporting Governor Fubara and the State Assembly in their resolve to work harmoniously in the interest of the state.

The federal lawmakers further pledged their commitment to protecting the interests of Rivers State at all times.

“We note that, although the invocation of emergency rule on March 18, 2025, elicited mixed reactions from concerned individuals, members of the Caucus are happy that President Tinubu, being a democrat, has taken the right decision for the resumption of all democratic institutions in the state.

“Indeed, this has further shown his commitment to democratic norms, peace, unity, and the development of Rivers State and the entire country.

“Conscious that lessons have been learnt and experiences garnered, the Caucus urges all stakeholders in Rivers State to embrace true peace and genuine reconciliation for the common good of all.

“Also, we urge our dear Governor, His Excellency Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, and the Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewule-led Assembly to demonstrate genuine commitment anchored on openness, unity, and focus towards ensuring the purposeful delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

“Going forward, the Caucus calls on our elders, leaders, stakeholders, and the people of Rivers to embrace togetherness by supporting Governor Fubara and members of the State Assembly in their resolve to work harmoniously for the interest of the state.

“In doing this, all indigenes and lovers of Rivers State must eschew bickering, propaganda, divisions, media hypes, and other narrow-minded persuasions that hinder the meaningful development of the state.

“We remain committed to protecting the interest of Rivers State at all times and shall always work towards a harmonious and progressive relationship among all stakeholders.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE