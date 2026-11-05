Rivers motorists, commuters fault NNPC petrol discount

Motorists and commuters in Rivers State have expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government’s 30-day petrol discount initiative, saying the intervention has yet to translate into lower fuel prices and transportation fares.

A check by Tribune Online at a popular Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) filling station along the East-West Road, near Today FM Street, on Thursday showed that petrol was selling at N1,383 per litre, with no significant reduction in price.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, announced the 30-day petrol discount last month as part of measures to cushion Nigerians against rising fuel costs.

Oyedele said public transport operators would receive priority under the arrangement, adding that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) would temporarily forgo its retail profit margin and sell petrol at cost.

“We are offering a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days in the first instance, with priority for public transporters nationwide,” he said.

He explained that the initiative was not a return to the petrol subsidy regime abolished in May 2023, but a temporary arrangement under which NNPC Retail would sell petrol without its retail profit margin.

“So, it’s not a subsidy; the government is just saying we sell to you at cost,” he said.

Some transport operators and commuters who spoke with Tribune Online in Port Harcourt described the discount arrangement as ineffective, arguing that restricting the initiative to NNPC retail outlets would not provide sufficient relief for Nigerians.

A transporter, Promise Wali, said the arrangement had failed to address the hardship faced by motorists, particularly those who could not easily access NNPC filling stations.

He said: “If you say it is only NNPC that will sell fuel at a particular discount, what about other private filling stations? The controversy is alarming. You will buy N1,000 worth of fuel and you cannot drive from Choba to Rumuokoro before your tank is almost empty.

“The hardship is too much. The discount has not solved anything, and not everybody can join the NNPC queue just because they want to buy fuel at a discount.

“If the government truly wants to offer a discount, all filling stations across the country should be captured. NNPC alone cannot serve Nigerians or cushion the effects of subsidy removal.”

Similarly, a tricycle operator who plies the Rumuodara-Tank Bus Stop route, Amadi Chibuzor, said he was yet to experience any reduction in petrol prices or transportation costs.

“We have never seen any discount yet. We don’t know whether it is in another country that they went to implement the discount. There is nothing like a discount here in Port Harcourt, at least from what I have seen as a driver,” he said.

Another driver, Azubuike Chinda, said the varying prices of petrol at filling stations had made it difficult for motorists to determine where the promised discount was being implemented.

“Yesterday, I bought petrol at N1,400 per litre while NNPC is selling at N1,380. I don’t see where they have implemented the discount. Everybody is still complaining that transportation is very expensive,” he said.

A commuter who declined to give her name also said the initiative had not reduced the burden of transportation on residents, noting that passengers were still struggling with high fares.

She said passengers recently had to plead with a bus driver to reduce the fare, but the driver insisted that petrol prices had not fallen sufficiently to allow him to do so without incurring losses.

According to her: “The discount has not gotten to our side. We are still paying more for transportation fares. To be sincere, the transportation fare has actually increased by between N200 and N500.

“In terms of the discount, I don’t see where transportation has reduced or even gotten better. It is not applicable to us, even in our area.”