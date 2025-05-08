Rivers LGA raises alarm over herdsmen attacks, crumbling infrastructure

Community leaders in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State raised the alarm on Wednesday, urging state government officials to address the widespread insecurity, rampant land grabbing, and herdsmen attacks plaguing their communities.

They lamented that the activities of criminal elements have led to a breakdown in healthcare and education, resulting in untold hardship for the local population.

The community leaders voiced their concerns during a high-level stakeholder engagement with state government officials, led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olugbenga Adepoju.

The Commissioner of Police, who represented the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (Rtd), and his delegation visited the LGA to assess the situation firsthand.

The visit was part of an ongoing tour of local governments across the state to gather critical feedback and develop practical responses to pressing community concerns.

“We are not just here to listen; we are here to act,” CP Adepoju assured residents. He added, “Security is a shared responsibility, and the government will not rest until peace is restored in every part of Rivers State.”

Hon. Onyenachi Nwankwor, Administrator of Etche LGA, stated that one of the most alarming issues raised was the growing threat from herdsmen. He noted that farmlands were being overrun, with armed herders allegedly extorting locals and endangering lives.

Hon. Nwankwor appealed, “We know the criminals—they are our children. But without jobs, healthcare, and education, we are pushing them into crime. Help us give them a better path.”

The engagement underscores the Rivers State Government’s commitment to inclusive development and citizen-led governance. Residents were urged to remain law-abiding and report any security threats promptly.

Silas Anyanwu, President-General of Ogbakor Etche, recounted a recent attack, stating, “An Apara farmer was assaulted simply for refusing to pay N6,000 demanded by herders to access his own farmland. People now sleep with one eye open.”

Chief Joseph Amaechi expressed outrage at the continued absence of Miyetti Allah representatives at security forums, calling it “a deliberate act of disrespect” towards the community’s plight.

Residents also lamented the collapse of social services, stating that the local government, which once boasted two hospitals, now has only one barely functioning facility.

Okehi General Hospital and Umuede Health Centre have shut down, leaving tens of thousands without access to medical care.

A female community leader said, “Our children learn in dilapidated schools without enough teachers or learning materials.” She urged the state government to “rescue Etche’s future before it’s too late.”

Concerns were also raised about unemployment and drug abuse, which are fuelling youth unrest.

A representative of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (Etche Chapter) cautioned, “If the government does not intervene, the youth will resort to self-help. The signs are already here.”

The revival of the Delta Rubber Company was identified as a crucial step in addressing economic decline and engaging young people.

Responding to the outcry, CP Adepoju assured residents that the Rivers State Government was prioritising Etche’s needs.

He pledged:

Increased security deployments to vulnerable communities.

Urgent engagement with Miyetti Allah to address the herdsmen crisis.

Immediate rehabilitation of Okehi General Hospital and critical schools.

He added that attention would also be given to youth empowerment programmes, including skills training and job creation schemes.

CP Adepoju promised:

Dialogue with investors to revive the Delta Rubber Company.

“The government hears you loud and clear. This administration will work hand-in-hand with traditional rulers, youth leaders, and every stakeholder to restore peace and prosperity.”

