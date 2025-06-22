Rivers LG Administrator was attacked by his CSO, others — Police

In a statement on Sunday regarding the incident, the police expressed deep concern, describing the act as conspiracy, violent attack, and stealing, while also condemning it.

Signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Iringe-Koko, the statement said that on 20 June 2025, at about 1340hrs, “a group of hoodlums numbering about thirty, led by Mr Hector Ekakita, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) and the Chief of Staff (COS) to the Sole Administrator, respectively, stormed the Council Secretariat and attacked him.”

The statement noted that the Police Command was aware of, and deeply disturbed by, the heinous attack.

“During the attack, the hoodlums assaulted the Sole Administrator, stole his mobile phones, forced him to sign a letter purporting his resignation, and carted away vital documents, including official and personal files from his office.

“The Administrator is currently undergoing medical treatment due to injuries sustained during the violent attack. He is in stable condition.

“The Rivers State Police Command unequivocally condemns this reprehensible act and has taken swift action.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, after visiting the scene of the attack with heads of other sister security agencies in the state, has directed the Chief Security Officer (CSO), Chief of Staff (COS), and all those involved in this action to report to the Police State Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt for questioning.

“The CP further noted that the Command is resolute in its pursuit of justice and warned that failure to comply with this invitation will attract severe consequences.

“The Commissioner of Police reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring public peace and safety, while urging citizens of the state to remain calm, law-abiding, and cooperate with the authorities to maintain peace and order across the state.”

Recall that on Friday, the report of the resignation of Iheanachor, the Sole Administrator of Ahoada East, hit the public, with many fearing that, considering the political atmosphere in Rivers State, the resignation could not have been a voluntary one.

A video of a violent attack on the Sole Administrator, with hoodlums beating and forcing him to sign a paper believed to be the resignation letter, went viral on social media, confirming that he did not resign his appointment voluntarily.

