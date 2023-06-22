The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a yet-to-be-identified lady in connection with the death of a barber popularly known as Otubong at his residence on Osina Street, Mile 2 Diobu, in the Port Harcourt area of the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed her arrest on Thursday.

According to reports, the suspect, upon realising that the police were on her trail fled following Otubong’s death.

The deceased was reportedly engaging in a sex romp with his lover when he gave up the ghost.

In recent development, the lady turned herself in at the Azikiwe Police Division located at Illabuchi, Port Harcourt, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered.

“Immediately she went to the police station, the lady was arrested and detained because the police have been searching for her since that time,” a source had told PUNCH.

