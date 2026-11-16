Rivers IRS boss engages revenue officials, taxpayers

Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS), Sir Israel O. Egbunefu, has hosted a new generation of revenue officials and taxpayers in a strategic engagement aimed at building trust, deepening voluntary tax compliance and grooming future leaders for effective revenue administration in the state.

Sir Israel delivered the keynote address at the 4th International Conference of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt, on Thursday. The conference, organised in partnership with the Rivers state Internal Revenue Service, focused on the theme “New Tax Reform: Political, Economic and Socio-Psychological Implications for National Development.”

Bringing the practical experience of a leading tax administrator to the national conversation, Sir Israel examined how tax reform intersects with governance, economic growth, social realities and public attitudes, as well as the role of an effective tax system in advancing Nigeria’s development aspirations.

Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, was represented by the Dean of Basic Medical Sciences. The gathering also attracted distinguished professors, academics and other stakeholders. Papers presented at the conference explored the political, economic, social and psychological dimensions of the new tax reform.

Sir Israel’s address connected academic inquiry with the realities of public policy and tax administration. He underscored the importance of informed dialogue, public understanding and effective implementation, reflecting a commitment to reforms that strengthen revenue administration while supporting sustainable national development.

The partnership between RIRS and RSU highlighted the value of collaboration between public institutions and academia in examining policy challenges and developing practical solutions. It provided a platform for scholars, policymakers and practitioners to exchange perspectives on the opportunities and implications of the new tax reform.

Israel reaffirmed his commitment to a modern, responsive and development-oriented approach to tax administration.

The conference concluded with a renewed emphasis on how sound policy, research and institutional collaboration can contribute to Nigeria’s economic and social progress.