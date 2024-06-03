Thousands of Ijaw people from Rivers State, under the Rivers Ijaw Peoples’ Congress (RIPC) at the weekend, declared that they will remain eternally grateful to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, for making Sir Siminalayi Fubara the governor of the state.

The group made made up mostly of pro-Wike political leaders, women, youths and traditional rulers from Ijaw-speaking local government areas of Rivers state made the declaration at the end of an extra-ordinary meeting in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

In a communiqué read by Senator George Thompson Sekibo, the stakeholders said it was the first time in the past 24 years that there was a power shift to the Ijaws of Rivers, noting that the shift was made possible through the sponsorship and support of former Governor Wike.

Sekibo, who read to the cheering of the crowd, expressed sadness over the infusion of the false narrative of ethnic colouration into issues of disagreement between Fubara and Wike, his benefactor.

The stakeholders said the governor appeared to be whipping Ijaw ethnic sentiment as though there was a raging war between Ijaw and Minister Wike

Sekibo said: “Over the centuries, the Ijaw people have been historically known for their gratitude to their benefactors and this has not changed even in the present circumstances.

“We are not unaware of the political dissension in Rivers State and how some prominent Ijaw personalities have been made to join innocently to fuel the disagreement, not minding the boomerang effect of such actions on the future of our children and generations to come.

“We, therefore, call on all well-meaning Ijaw leaders in Rivers State and other neighbouring states as well as in the diaspora to join efforts with the Rivers Ijaw Peoples’ Congress as we yearn for a continued and sustained development and growth of Rivers State, the foundation of which was laid by the previous administration.

“It is worthy of recalling that in his non-discriminatory and inclusive leadership style, the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has continued to show goodwill and live for the Ijaw nation, as reflected in the appointments of illustrious Ijaw sons and daughters into positions of trust at the federal level.”.

Sekibo named Ijaw leaders, whose appointments were facilitated by Wike, as Chief Boma Iyayi, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, NDDC; Rufus Goodwins, Federal Commissioner, Federal Civil Service; Chief George-Kelly Alabo, Director-General, Border Communities Development Agency; Amb. Maureen Tamuno, Managing Director, Abuja Investment Company; and Prof. Henry Ogiri, Commissioner, National Population Commission.

He stressed: “The wrong notion that Ijaw people are in disagreement with other tribes or persons over the current political impasse poses a significant danger to our Ijaw communities and people, particularly regarding peaceful coexistence among themselves and with other tribes and people.

“We, therefore, condemn all acts and utterances that are inimical to fostering unity among the Ijaw people and between Ijaws and other ethnic groups in Rivers State”.

The group expressed appreciation appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his fatherly intervention in the Rivers crisis, with the stakeholders saying, “We sincerely and most humbly acknowledge the intervention of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He has shown passion, interest and fatherly care in the affairs of Rivers State.

“We are indebted to Mr President and shall continue to support his Renewed Hope Agenda and further assure him of the safety of our national assets within the territory of Rivers State, contrary to the reckless utterances of some misguided elements.”

Sekibo expressed gratitude to former President Goodluck Jonathan for recently demonstrating remarkable statesmanship and the true character of a genuine Ijaw leader in Rivers when he called for peace and mutual respect by all parties to the crisis

He said, “As a group, we are not against an Ijaw son as governor of Rivers State, as we were at the forefront of the clamour for an Ijaw son or daughter as governor of Rivers State.

“We worked assiduously and committed our time and resources to see the emergence of our son and brother, the current governor of Rivers.

“As a people, we continue to demonstrate our love and support for His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, whom we have always seen as our son, brother, leader, friend, and lover of the Ijaw nation.”.

He said that while they hoped for peace and progress, all Ijaws must be circumspect in their utterances and actions and must not place greed and personal interests ahead of the collective interests of the ethnic nation.

Sekibo said while they were committed to the unity of Rivers and their brotherhood with other ethnic groups, their unalloyed support for Wike for his visionary, patriotic, inclusive, and exemplary leadership remained intact.

Speaking at the occasion, a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Enemi Alabo George, said the Ijaws were not at war with anybody.

George said, “The Ijaws are not at war with anyone. There is no division in the midst of the Rivers Ijaws. The event was to send a simple message to other tribes about wrong narratives that the Ijaw people of Rivers State were at war with other tribes.

“Ijaws shouldn’t be dragged into any form of discord or political misunderstanding between the Minister and one of his sons, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“The Ijaws are peaceful and grateful people. We urge other tribes in Rivers State to join us in appreciating the former Governor and minister, Nyesom Wike for giving the Ijaw son a chance to govern the people”.

Some of the leaders at the event were George Kelly Alabo, Boma Iyayi, Igbani Owaji, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, Prof. Henry Ogiri, Sampson Ngeribara, Major Jack, Amb. Dame Maurine Tamuno, Rufus Godwins, Ojukaiye Flag Amachree, Isobo Jack, Pleasant Briggs, chairmen of local government areas from some Ijaw councils, and some members of the House of Assembly from Ijaw constituencies, among others.

