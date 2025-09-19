Rivers: I won’t take your kindness for granted — Fubara tells Tinubu

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured President Bola Tinubu that he will not take for granted the role he played in resolving the state’s political crisis.

In a statewide broadcast on Friday, Fubara praised Tinubu for intervening during the six-month emergency rule imposed in March, saying the president’s actions helped to restore democratic governance in the state.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. President for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to our State,” he said.

The governor went further to express personal loyalty to the president, describing his actions as an act of kindness that would not be forgotten.

“Personally, I will never take Mr. President’s kindness for granted, and for that, I hereby reaffirm my utmost loyalty and eternal gratitude,” he added.

Fubara explained that he accepted the state of emergency instead of challenging it in court because he believed peace and stability were more important for Rivers people.

He said this choice was guided by his conviction to put the state’s interest first.

“As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr. President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State,” he said.

He added that Tinubu’s intervention also brought reconciliation among major stakeholders, including former governor Nyesom Wike, members of the State House of Assembly, and himself. According to him, this agreement has put the crisis behind them.

“We believe the political crisis is now behind us and that peace and stability have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule,” Fubara said.

The governor urged political leaders and stakeholders to set aside differences and work together for the common good of the state.

