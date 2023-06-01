The female suspects detained by the Rivers State Police Command for allegedly operating a baby factory in the state’s Akudo Azoroh region have revealed details of their business.

Depending on the child’s gender, they admitted to selling it for N1.4 to N1.5 million.

TORI earlier reported that agents had raided a child trafficking facility in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area, in the state, and had rescued six young pregnant women.

The 20 to 23-year-old women who were rescued were camping with the idea of trading their newborn children after they gave birth to them.

On May 31, the new State Commissioner of Police, Polycarp Nwonyi, made this announcement during his first press conference in Port Harcourt. He added that during the raid, police detained Azoroh and her accomplice, who ran the child trafficking centre

The suspect acknowledged operating a criminal enterprise, but she said that she distributed the newborns to families without their own children and not to ritualists.

The young women, according to Mrs. Azoroh, were already expecting when they came to see her, and she said she paid them between N800,000 and N900,00 depending on how far along they were in their pregnancies at the time they visited and what gender the baby was when it was born.

“I have given out six children in the past, I started the business three years ago. I do not have boys who get the girls pregnant, they were already pregnant when they came; they came to me on their own,” she said.



“I give out the babies only to families who do not have children and not to ritualists; I give them out for between N1.4 and N1.5 million, depending on the sex of the baby, while I pay their mothers off depending on the stage of the pregnancy at the time they came.”

