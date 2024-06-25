The Coalition of Southern Advocates for Peace (CSAP), has called on Nigerians to hold the former local government chairmen of Rivers State responsible should there be a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The group, through its President, Joseph Asitogha, stated this after the former chairmen staged a protest across 21 local government areas.

The protesters, carrying anti-Siminalayi Fubara placards, marched through the streets, causing a stir in the state.

The protests were characterised by anti-Fubara placards, in what was seen as a calculated plan to heat up the state and cause a breakdown of law and order.

The Coalition of Southern Advocates for Peace condemned the protest, describing it act of provocation and mischief targeted at dragging Rivers State into anarchy.

The group said:”We commend Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his tolerance and maturity in the face of provocation.

“We also commend supporters of the Governor for resisting the temptation to turn the protest violent.”

The group, however, warned that the former chairmen’s actions could lead to a breakdown of law and order and called on security agencies and Nigerians to hold them responsible.

Read Also: JUST IN: Explosion rocks Port Harcourt, kills protester carrying dynamite