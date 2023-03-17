Amaechi Okonkwo

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7, Lagos State, AIG Kayode Egbetokun, who is supervising the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Rivers State, has warned troublemakers and anyone with intention of causing problems during tomorrow’s governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers State to have a rethink.

AIG Egbetokun warned while briefing newsmen at the Police headquarters, Moscow Road in PortHarcourt that the Police would deal decisively with criminal elements who want to disrupt the elections.

He urged law-abiding citizens to come out tomorrow to cast their votes for candidates of their choice as the Police and other sister agencies had made adequate deployment to ensure a hitch-free election.

According to AIG Egbetokun the police and other security agencies had adequately planned well for the successful elections across the state.

“We look forward to a better election. We are committed to ensuring peaceful conduct of the elections. We will enforce all laws and sections of the criminal code in this election. We are deploying massively for the election.

“We warn all criminally minded persons who want to disrupt the election to have a change of mind. We will provide a level playing ground for all candidates.

“The restrictions order from 6 am to 6 pm on the movement of vehicles will be strictly enforced. Any person who flout the law will be arrested and prosecuted”.

“We enforce the electoral laws, including the criminal codes to ensure that those who violate the restriction order will be dealt with decisively”, he said.

AIG Egbetokun cautioned against fake news, hate speech and other activities inimical to peace before, during and after the elections.