Rivers govt to partner Netherlands on aquaculture

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has made known the intention of the state government to enter into a partnership with the Netherlands in the area of aquaculture in order to promote agriculture in the state.

The governor stated this during a courtesy visit of the Netherland’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Harry Van Dijik, to the Government House in Port Harcourt, recently.

Wike said this move became necessary as Nigeria continues to experience falling oil prices.

He added that his administration was ready to make the agriculture sector a top alternative earner for the state.

Wike said: “We are going into agriculture in order to diversify the economy of the state.

ALSO READ:

“We want to partner investors from your country to develop agriculture and create employment opportunities for our people.

“With the price of oil crashing, it is necessary to get alternative sources of income.

“We know the Netherlands is good in aquaculture and we will collaborate in that area.”