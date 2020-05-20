Rivers govt alleges plan to declare state of emergency

The Rivers State Government said it has uncovered plans by some Abuja based citizens of the state to cause a breakdown of law and order, so as to declare a State of Emergency in the state.

It alleges that the same persons whose attempts to declare State of Emergency in the State since 2015 have never succeeded because of God’s intervention.

A statement by the Commissioner of Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim said the persons had everything within their powers to ensure that the 2019 Governorship Election results were not announced but also failed.

“As the build up for the 2023 elections and jostle for Presidential and Vice-Presidential tickets is gathering momentum, they want to use Covid-19 to create a crisis as if the state is at war with the Federal Government”, the statement read.

It added that they have decided to create unnecessary tension as if indigenes of Ahoada, Eleme and Port Harcourt are fighting with Northerners not to carry out their legitimate businesses.

Nsirim said; “People forget history quickly. Since 2015, there have been farmers/herdsmen clashes in Nasarrawa, Plateau, Taraba, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kaduna, Yobe and Bornu States.

“Throughout this Covid-19 pandemic, states like Enugu, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kaduna have been intercepting lorries carrying human beings instead of foodstuffs.

“This is the same thing that the Rivers State Government is doing to protect the state from Covid-19.

“Bandits have been killing innocent people in Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna States and indigenes of these States no matter their political differences are working together to protect their States.

“But here in Rivers State, instead of supporting our efforts, these Abuja politicians are busy looking for a State of Emergency because they want to acquire power.

“We are alarmed at these hideous plots against our State. Rivers State has never fought a war with strangers or neighbours”.

He explained that the fight against Covid-19 was to protect the lives of everyone living and doing business in the state saying that the state was aware that some shameless politicians are playing politics with Covid-19.

The Commissioner said; “No wonder one of the respected chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had to expose their plan to use Covid-19 to launch into the politics of the state.

“This is what we see in the lives of ungodly, dangerous and power-hungry people who claim to love the state.

” After their clandestine meetings they have voted huge sums of money to entice and recruit gullible persons to carry out their plan”.

He called on all patriotic Rivers State indigenes to be on the alert to resist the devilish plans of these unpatriotic elements who connive with enemies of the state to cause confusion saying that the state had always defeated the people who he described as sadists, adding “with God on our side, we shall overcome them”.

