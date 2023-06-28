Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara on Tuesday presided over the Rivers State Executive Council meeting, the first since he has been sworn in as executive governor.

He also inaugurated and allocated portfolio to 14 new commissioners recently cleared by the State House of Assembly and sworn in by the governor.

The significance of the meeting lies in the fact that it espoused the direction that the current administration is headed and the need for each member of the council to align with the overall vision of building a prosperous Rivers State anchored on the continuity and consolidation agenda.

In attendance at the meeting were the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Chidi Amadi, Commissioners and Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke.