Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara on Tuesday presided over the Rivers State Executive Council meeting, the first since he has been sworn in as executive governor.
He also inaugurated and allocated portfolio to 14 new commissioners recently cleared by the State House of Assembly and sworn in by the governor.
The significance of the meeting lies in the fact that it espoused the direction that the current administration is headed and the need for each member of the council to align with the overall vision of building a prosperous Rivers State anchored on the continuity and consolidation agenda.
In attendance at the meeting were the deputy governor, Prof Ngozi Odu, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Chidi Amadi, Commissioners and Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke.
According to the list released by the Rivers state government, Mrs Adaeze Chidinma Oreh (nee Odili), a medical doctor, and the first daughter of the former Governor Peter Odili was allotted the health portfolio.
Prof. Zachaus Andango was reappointed as the Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, the position he held in the immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike’s cabinet.
Also, Prof. Chinedu Mmom was allocated the Education portfolio, Barrister Isaac Kamalu, Finance, and Alabo Dax George Kelly, Works portfolio.
The immediate past Chief of Staff, to Governor Wike, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke was appointed Commissioner for Special Projects while Mrs. Inime Chinwenwo Aguma also retained her portfolio as Commissioner for Social Welfare & Rehabilitation.
Others are: Dr. Kenneth Chisom Gbali, Youth Development, Hon. Henry Ogiri, Ministry of Power, Engr. Charles Amadi for Chieftaincy & Community Affairs, while Dr. Roseline Adawari Uranta was appointed to head Ministry of Women Affairs.
Also Chris Green was appointed Commissioner of Sports, the same portfolio he held in the last administration.
Dr. Jacobson Nbina is Commissioner for Transport, and Mr. Uchechukwu Nwafor is for the Ministry of Energy & Natural Resources.
