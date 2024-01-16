On Tuesday, Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara inaugurated 16 permanent secretaries to address vacancies in ministries lacking administrative heads.

During the brief ceremony, Governor Sim Fubara emphasised to the new Permanent Secretaries the importance of avoiding involvement in politics. He urged them to view their appointments as a call to duty, dedicated to supporting his administration in delivering good governance and other democratic dividends to the people.

Presiding over the swearing-in event, Governor Sim Fubara highlighted that the appointed bureaucrats were carefully selected from a substantial pool of qualified candidates, numbering in the thousands. He emphasised that their selection was based solely on merit.

The Governor urged the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries to consider their roles as sacred duties and encouraged them to steer clear of political activities. Additionally, he assured the state’s civil servants of a conducive working environment.

Following the ceremony, official vehicles were presented to the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

