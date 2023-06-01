Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, Thursday paid an unscheduled visit to the Rivers state secretariat where he promised improved welfare for civil servants in the state.

He assured that his administration would give priority attention to the welfare of civil servants in the state, a major area the Wike administration failed to address.

Addressing the workers, Fubara said his visit was to make an on-the-spot assessment of the state of the facilities at the Secretariat and to address the challenges with the intent of improving the productivity of workers.

The Rivers State secretariat has been in an advanced state of neglect through the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike with essential facilities like water, and electricity hardly available.

This resulted in many civil servants avoiding going to work as the working environment was not anything near conducive.

But the governor pointed out that the major challenges in the secretariat include a lack of functional utilities particularly the supply of water and security pointing out that the state government had previously spent much money on water supply in the Secretariat, but there was no justification for the funds that were expended.

He called for an investigation into how the funds were utilized.

Governor Fubara also charged the Civil Servants to show commitment and dedication to their duties warning that indolence and nonchalant attitudes would not be condoned.

He accompanied by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nweke and Permanent Secretaries in the state arrived at the state Secretariat Complex to the warm and enthusiastic welcome of visibly elated workers.

Earlier, he had held an inaugural meeting with the Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, with a charge to reorganize the state civil service for greater efficiency.

Briefing the press shortly after the meeting, the Head of Service, Dr George Nweke said the meeting provided an avenue for the Permanent Secretaries to intimate the governor on how to improve the civil service.





The Head of Service said the Permanent Secretaries assured the governor of their commitment to strengthening the state workforce through the effective mobilisation of workers.

“They applauded the governor for his charge, renewed hope and consideration for the welfare of Civil Servants in the state,” he stated.

