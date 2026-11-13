Rivers flooding: Surveyors urge govt to utilise professional expertise

The Nigeria Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Rivers State Branch, has called on the state government to engage professional surveyors in addressing the recurring flooding challenges in the state.

The newly inaugurated chairman of the branch, Surveyor Keodiye David-West, made the appeal during the handover ceremony and inauguration of the newly elected executive members of the institution in Port Harcourt.

David-West said surveyors possessed the professional expertise needed to identify and address some of the factors contributing to flooding, particularly blocked drainages and water channels.

He said the new executive would prioritise making the profession more visible and ensuring that government recognised surveyors as important partners in infrastructure development and environmental management.

According to him, “Some drainages and water channels have been blocked, which is one of the reasons you see flooding. I believe that if I push for visibility and the government listens to us, it will be easy to address the problem. We can actually solve the problem.”

He added that the new leadership would not remain confined to the institution’s secretariat but would actively engage relevant authorities and make professional contributions to government projects.

“We will be visible. We will not stay back. We will not remain in the secretariat. We will go out and let them know that we are here and let them use us to do any project they want to do in this state,” he said.

On concerns about unethical professional conduct and alleged involvement of surveyors in land grabbing, the chairman said the institution would not tolerate any form of professional misconduct among its members.

“For us, one of our visions is to make sure that everybody practises ethically. For me as the chairman, I will not condone any form of unethical practice in the branch.

“We have not really got any report from our members involved in land grabbing. If we have anyone, of course, we have a disciplinary committee to attend to such matters,” David-West stated.

In his lecture entitled ‘Leadership and Stewardship: Nexus Between Leaders’ Responsibilities and Followers’ Expectations’, a former Vice-Chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Barineme Fakae, identified human capacity development as one of the major responsibilities of leadership.

Fakae said professional institutions must prioritise mentoring younger members to ensure continuity, competence and the sustainability of the profession.

He noted that although many young graduates left universities with good academic qualifications, they often lacked the practical field experience required to excel in their chosen professions.

According to him, “The greatest responsibility is developing people. An institution that develops only programmes may survive temporarily, but an institution that develops people secures its future permanently.”

He stressed that mentorship remained essential in surveying, explaining that young professionals could acquire valuable practical knowledge by working alongside experienced practitioners.

“A young surveyor accompanying an experienced practitioner to resolve a complex boundary dispute may learn more about professionalism in one day than from several years in the classroom,” he said.

The former vice-chancellor also urged the incoming executives to promote inclusiveness and unity among members, noting that surveying covered several specialised fields, including cadastral surveying, engineering surveying, hydrographic surveying, geographical information systems, geospatial sciences, photogrammetry, remote sensing, mapping and cartography.

He said effective leadership must ensure that professionals in the different areas felt represented and valued within the institution.

Earlier, the outgoing chairman of the branch, Surveyor Baridi Legbara, urged the new executive to sustain efforts towards improving the institution’s infrastructure and strengthening its relationship with government.

Legbara said the incoming leadership should prioritise collaboration with the state government, particularly in addressing perennial flooding across Rivers State.

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He said, “Our government can begin to recognise the presence of surveyors as partners in the progress of ameliorating things about flooding.

“Those are issues that the president and the chairman would need to look at, how we can begin to partner with government and advise government on how to tackle some of those perennial flooding that we experience here and there in parts of Rivers State.”

He charged the new executive to remain focused, build members’ support and communicate its plans effectively.

“My final word and charge is nothing is impossible to achieve. The important thing is to pray and think about it and help gather support, support of members. Let everything we want to do be well communicated,” he advised.