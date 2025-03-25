Rivers emergency rule: Atiku accuses NASS leadership of corruption

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the leadership of the National Assembly of corruption over the swift approval of the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku made the allegation during an interview with journalist Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie on Untold Stories, a snippet of which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by broadcaster Oseni Rufai via his verified handle, @ruffydfire.

When asked whether he was surprised that the emergency rule was approved without opposition in the National Assembly, Atiku responded:

“I was not surprised because I know that the leadership is corrupt, and I have no apologies for that. They could do anything. The Senate President is actually known for having that type of character, even when he was a governor.”

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, also addressed his decision not to select Nyesom Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Rivers State governor, as his running mate.

He stated that he had no regrets over the choice.

During the interview, Atiku hinted at the possibility of a political coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election. However, he suggested that he would support any credible candidate who emerges from the alliance, even if he is not the flag bearer.

“We had a similar merger in 2014, where about three or four of us contested for the presidency. One of us emerged, and we all supported him, and he won. I have never seen Nigeria in greater need of experienced and credible leadership than now.”

Atiku also took a swipe at Senate President Godswill Akpabio, alleging that he had a history of corruption and misconduct during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“Not only was he corrupt, but he was also in the habit of abusing women.”

