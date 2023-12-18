President Bola Tinubu has met with Governor Sim Fubara and other stakeholders from Rivers over the ongoing feud between the state chief executive and his predecessor in office, Nyesom Wike.

The meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja was described as private but was ostensibly called to deal with matters concerning crisis, which has already led to the defection of 26 state lawmakers and the declaration of their seats as vacant.

Sighted at the meeting is former Governor of the state, Dr Peter Odili, who is regarded as the political godfather of many of the present actors in Rivers State including Wike.

Wike, who is the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was in the presidential villa earlier in the day.

Vice President Kashim Shettima was also in attendance just as the deputy governor of the state, Ngozi Odu.

Recall that following the defection of the lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the court-recognized Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, declared their seats vacant and wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh elections in their constituencies.

