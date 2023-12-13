Amidst the cold war between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike and his estranged benefactor cum Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Yekini Nabena, has advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to rise above narrow political interest and restore sanity in the south-south state.

The former Rivers State governor has been embroiled in supremacy war with the incumbent governor, with certain lawmakers in the state dumping the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party for the APC.

On Wednesday the State Assembly complex was demolished with the State Government claiming that the building has failed integrity test carried out as a result of recent fire incident that engulfed the sprawling complex.

Nabena in a statement expressed concern as he noted that both crises in Ondo and Rivers posed serious threats to the nation’s democracy.

He maintained that President Tinubu must show Nigerians that he is a statesman who placed high premium on the virtues of democracy and its survival.

His statement reads in part: “The constitution of our Nation must be recognised and respected at this time in Rivers and Ondo states.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) should also look into the party constitution carefully, bearing in mind that the National Working Committee of our party does not have powers to dissolve an elected chairman and his executive in Rivers.

“We are democrats and not dictators in APC, so we should be mindful of our actions. The implications of this action in River state might be dangerous for our party in the near future if the right thing is not done quickly now, if not, what happened before in 2019 will happen again with litigations here and there,” Nabena warned.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE