South-South Leader, Edwin Clark has described the directives issued to Governor Sim Fubara as resolution of the political crisis in Rivers State as not only appalling but also unacceptable, particularly to the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The directives were given at a meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu and attended by the governor and other Rivers stakeholders at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Monday night.

The foremost Ijaw leader made the declaration on Tuesday at a press briefing in his residence in Abuja, threatening to take legal action.

He said the eight-point resolution is undemocratic, dictatorial, one-sided and aimed at handing over the political leadership of Rivers State to former governor of the state and Minister of federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to him, from the terms of the purported settlement, it is obvious that President Tinubu used his role as a mediator, to once again, show gratitude to the FCT minister for “delivering” Rivers to him during the last presidential elections.

He observed that Tinubu had previously gratified Wike by making him the minister of FCT.

