The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, asserted that there is no way back for the 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly whose seats have been declared vacant except through a fresh nomination process.

Leading members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at a press conference after an emergency meeting of the situation in Rivers State in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Chairman, Ilya Damangun, maintained that by virtue of Section 109 (1)(g) of the Nigerian Constitution, they have vacated and lost their seats by reason of defection from the PDP upon which they were elected into the House.

He said that they must now seek re-nomination under any party of their choice if they wish to return to the legislature.

The party boss emphasised that there is no division in the PDP at any level to justify the defection of the 25 former members of the party.

He, therefore, urged the former assembly members to be wary of the kind of counsel they take in order not to be deceived by false hope.

Details later…

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE