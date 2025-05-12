Latest News

Rivers crisis: Fubara visited me with two APC govs — Wike

Sandra Nwaokolo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that embattled Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara recently visited him in the company of two All Progressives Congress (APC) governors to seek reconciliation amid their ongoing political rift.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, Wike confirmed the visit, saying it was a response to President Bola Tinubu’s repeated calls for peace in Rivers State.

He, however, emphasized that full reconciliation would require Fubara to take “necessary steps” to demonstrate his commitment to peace.

“Yes, he came with two governors, unfortunately, they are APC governors – I won’t pursue him,” Wike said. “He said he wants peace, and I also want peace. The President had called for peace severally and I can’t sit down and say no.”

The conflict between Wike and Fubara, both of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has defined Rivers State’s political landscape since Fubara took office in 2023. Their fallout has drawn national attention.

“This is a self-inflicted injury; he doesn’t need it,” Wike continued. “When it started, I called him saying this thing is not good for you because God has given it to you. Why not humbly handle it and not allow people push you?”

Wike dismissed any suggestion that the crisis stemmed from internal party issues, asserting that the PDP remains stable in Rivers State.

“We don’t have a problem with PDP in my state. Government is not the party, but government could work with the party,” he said.

