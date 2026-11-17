The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has urged police officers in the state to maintain professionalism, discipline and political neutrality ahead of the forthcoming election.

Adepoju gave the directive during the decoration ceremony for newly promoted officers of the command, where he reminded them that their promotion came with greater responsibility and higher expectations.

He emphasised the importance of discipline, integrity and accountability, urging officers to maintain cordial relationships with members of the public.

The police commissioner noted that promotion comes with increased responsibility to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation, urging the beneficiaries to justify their elevation through exemplary conduct and commitment to duty.

On preparations for the forthcoming election, Adepoju directed officers to adopt proactive and intelligence-driven policing to identify and respond promptly to potential security threats.

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He warned officers against actions capable of undermining the credibility of the electoral process, stressing the importance of political neutrality, impartiality and strict adherence to the rule of law.

He further charged personnel to provide adequate security, prevent electoral violence, maintain public order and protect lives and property before, during and after the election.

Adepoju also urged officers to perform their duties without fear or favour while respecting the fundamental rights of all citizens.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to providing a safe environment for residents of Rivers State and ensuring a peaceful electoral process.