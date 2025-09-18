Rivers Assembly to Fubara: Submit commissioner nominees, prepare budget immediately

The Rivers State House of Assembly has asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the list of commissioner nominees to the legislature for screening and confirmation immediately.

At its first sitting after the six-month emergency rule, the House also urged the governor to begin the process of preparing an Appropriation Law for the rest of the year.

The resolutions were taken on Thursday during plenary presided over by Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

The development comes a day after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lifted the state of emergency in Rivers State. The emergency, which lasted six months, was declared to address political and governance issues in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tinubu announced that the measure would officially end at midnight on September 17, 2025, allowing Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Nma Odu, Speaker Martins Amaewhule and members of the House to return to their constitutional duties from September 18.

He recalled that the emergency was proclaimed on March 18, 2025, following a breakdown in governance caused by the crisis between the executive and legislative arms of the state.

According to him, the intervention became necessary after repeated efforts by him and other stakeholders to resolve the conflict failed.

Tinubu said the suspension of the governor, his deputy, and lawmakers for six months helped stabilise the state.

He thanked the National Assembly for approving the proclamation, as well as traditional rulers and residents of Rivers State for their cooperation during the period.

While acknowledging dissenting voices who challenged the declaration in court, Tinubu said the constitutional provision for a state of emergency was invoked to safeguard public order and safety.

He expressed optimism that political leaders in Rivers State had embraced a new spirit of understanding and readiness to restore democratic governance, saying this informed his decision not to extend the emergency rule beyond six months.

The President urged governors and state assemblies across the country to prioritise peace, order, and good governance.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE