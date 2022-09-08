Rivers Assembly revokes 860 plots of land belonging to Dokpesi, DAAR Communications

As part of the consequences of the raging internal crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday revoked 860 plots of land owned and occupied by DAAR Communications, the owner of African Independent Television, AIT network in Port Harcourt.

The Rivers Assembly which reversed the ownership of the land claimed that its action was based on its findings in the petition by four communities – Ozuoba, Rumuosi, Rumuokwachi and Alakahia in Obio-Akpor local government Council area of the State.

The four communities are the original owners of the land.

The House of Assembly based its decision on a report presented during plenary by the House Committee on Public Complaints and Petitions.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the petition against DAAR Communications on the land was first presented on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday, June 3, 2022, and presented to the House by a lawmaker, Michael Chinda during plenary.

The petitioners claimed that in 1973, the Rivers State Government acquired for public use over 316 acres of land lying and situate along NTA/Choba Road and fronting the East-West Road from Ozuoba, Rumuosi, Rumuokwachi and Alakahia Communities.

They said the Rivers State Government in the course of time allotted part of the land to the Federal Ministry of Industry for the establishment of a workshop for the training of people in various skills.

Also, another portion measuring about 50 acres was allotted to the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).





FRCN erected communication masts and buildings. It operated for a very short time before selling the entire station to the Rivers State Government for the use of Radio Rivers.

Similarly, Radio Rivers operated the station for a very short time before DAAR Communications took over the entire station for the use of AIT.

“Our investigations revealed that DAAR Communications, as a private investment had no valid title to continue to occupy our Forty (40) acres of such land situated at the centre of the developed neighbourhood now named Ozuoba GRA Phase 5 by the Rivers State Government,” the petitioners stated.

It was alleged that since DAAR Communications could not improve on the existing development inherited from Radio Rivers, it resorted to leasing out the excess land to farmers, some of which regrettably are natives of the same communities that originally owned the said land.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the House Committee, Evans Bipi said ownership of the 860 plots of land has been revoked from Daar Communications and returned to Rivers State Government over wrongful acquisition.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke during the plenary accused DAAR Communication PLC of the illegal acquisition of the land.

Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly, Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani, in his ruling, said DAAR Communication PLC should open fresh negotiations with the Rivers State Government on the land.