Rivers APC crisis: Supreme Court strikes out Aguma’s appeal against Ogbobula’s chairmanship

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, took a major step that might finally settle the intractable internal wrangling bedevilling the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State.

The apex court dismissed the appeal of Hon Igo Aguma against the Court of Appeal ruling recognising Isaac Ogbubula as the authentic caretaker committee chairman of the APC.

Aguma had since sometime in 2020 made life difficult for Rivers APC as he kept laying claims to the position following a Port Harcourt High Court ruling and even when suspended by other members of the committee, he insisted he remained the chairman.

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, threw out his appeal against the Court of Appeals ruling which said that Isaac Ogbobula is the authentic chairman of the party.

The Rivers APC in its reaction to the judgment expressed gladness that the apex court upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeals referring to Aguma as an impostor and an element in the affairs of the party.

In its reaction conveyed by the Acting Publicity Secretary of the Rivers APC, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, the party said it was happy that the Supreme Court dismissed Aguma’s case as incompetent in arm twisting the hand of justice and fairness.

“We have always known that Igo Aguma and his Co-travellers were out to waste the time of the court,” the APC stated.

The party went on; “We are glad that the Supreme Court has seen through the antics of the Pro-Abe group and accordingly thrown out the matter.

“The APC national secretariat acted well within its powers when it appointed the caretaker committee headed by Isaac Abot Ogbobula.

“It is now clear that the Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice George Omereji erred in law when it introduced a meddlesome interloper in the person of Hon Igo Aguma as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Rivers APC in total disregard of the provisions of the party’s Constitution which bestows that right exclusively on the national secretariat.

“We hope that Hon Golden Ben Chioma who is masquerading as a chairman or acting chairman would get the message.

“He came with Igo Aguma. He should quietly pack up his bags and leave now that the head of the hydra-headed snake has been cut off.

On the whole, it is a bright new day for the Rivers APC and a positive indication that better days are coming.”

