Rivers APC chiefain hails Interior Minister for passport personalisation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, has commended the latest reform introduced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in the nation’s passport processing regime.

Nwauju, in a statement on Tuesday, said “the tangible reforms introduced since the appointment of Dr Tunji-Ojo into that ministry less than two years ago, have turned around the fortunes of the ministry and surpassed the achievements of his predecessors, if benchmarked against international standards.”

Nwauju noted that with the introduction of a compulsory online processing method, “the regime of manual and archaic method of applications for special expatriate permits and temporary work permits, which short-changed the nation of huge revenues, due to the inconsistencies, inaccuracies and manipulations that led to all manner of discordant data of aliens shortchanging Nigerians of work spaces, and denying the nation of revenues, will soon be a thing of the past.”

According to him, this Minister had ensured that the number of E-passport issuance centre across the country increased to 44 while there were now 47 of such centres in the diaspora. “Interestingly, all passports being issued are now ICAO-compliant with enhanced features.

“By pushing to resolve the backlog of more than 200,000 passport applications, plus a N20billion debt inherited by his Ministry, Dr Tunji-Ojo’s competence and capacity is worth all the attention as it remains a huge reminder that public service is indeed a call to duty and not for unnecessary showmanship and grandeur.

“Processing over 3.54 million passports in less than two years, and thereby saving the nation of N1billion annually from third party contractors through sheer ingenuity of subjecting birth/marriage certificates introduced by the Ministry, is a masterstroke,” Nwauju stated.

