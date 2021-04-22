Rita Dominic bags LG brand ambassadorship

LG Electronics has unveiled Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, as brand ambassador in Nigeria for all home appliances products.

According to a statement issued by the company, on Monday, speaking at the sign-on event in Lagos, Managing Director, LG West Africa, Dong Kim, said Dominic’s choice was due to her popularity as a viewer’s choice, her poise and brand identity.

“We are very optimistic that Rita Dominic will represent our brand well because of her antecedents within her choice of career.

“She has lived an enviable exemplary lifestyle that makes her stand out amongst the pack. She represents our brand value in terms of sophistication, flexibility, style and innovation.” He said.

Speaking also, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Limited, Mohamed Fouani, said LG had continued to establish a strong foothold in the electronics market and their choice of who represented the brand across the board had been the best within the space.

“We are very positive that Rita will do justice to all brands to be represented because of her proven track record in the Nollywood industry and beyond,” he said.

