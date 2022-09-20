Risks faced by communities beside Odogbo Barracks

Letters
By
Odogbo Wither Ogbomoso NBA’s N2m loan On adverts adverts for citizenship Fight Rising cost On education A region Why religion Rebuilding the nation Equipping the police poverty We need foreign intervention, On teenage pregnancy, On Muslim-Muslim, Nigeria 2023, On actions and inactions on Owo attack, loan lawyer Owo terror attack: ISWAP, Tobacco the silent killer, Delegates and Utopian visions, Why regular milk consumption, Aso Rock The pressing need, The pressing need Saying no Criminalising ransom, president Sex education and parental, Paradox of war, Only the living , Making social media profitable , Between the Federal Government Youths and psychology ,. Is the government confused? , Involving youths Is the land use, Breaking biases women face, Breaking biases women face in the workplace, Fuel scarcity: Nigerians Need to restructure Kannywood, Strengthening the Nigeria-China relationship for mutual progress, It’s easy to get, On ruining lives of teenagers through modern slavery, Commending NIRSAL’s interventions, Hazards of contaminated, In Nigeria not much makes sense , On robotic reporting, Nigerians and the burden of unemployment, On Nigeria’s debt stock violence The killing of Dr. Rabi Nasir,, hate speech in broadcast media, Beyond the EndSARS report, How dangerous is frequent urination?, How dangerous is frequent urination, PPMC in a reformer’s hands, Can Nigerian schools be safe?, On #EndSARS riots, On nutrition and better, Nigeria, On Big Brother Naija, Oke-Ogun people deserve GOtv, Insecurity and food, Akute, Alagbole, others are still part of Ogun State, Police must find Lagos, On the passing of Chief Ezekiel Olalekan Ogundimu , Insecurity, unemployment and the rest of us, PTAD Constant hike in tuition fees, Afghan lessons, On repentant Boko Haram members, Why Customs officers, Failing restructure, Igboho can never, Self-defence can’t lead, Don’t allow bandits overrun, For press freedom, FG Obstacle to smooth education, Is Nigeria moving, uncontrolled POS business, We need improved government, Governor Mohammed, Message to Nigerian parents, June 12: 28 years later, herdsmen Rolling the NYSC scheme, manhood On faulty foundations, Tackling corruption the soft, insecurity Kidnappings and education, Governance and theory, Senate The President needs to address, A reminder to Islamic, On insecurity, scrapping local governments, Are there education idols, financial inclusion drive through innovation, kudos to CBN, Choose to challenge, celebrate yourself

The Nigeria Army 2nd mechanized Division, Odogbo Barracks Division in Ibadan has commenced its firing training from their shooting range inside the barracks and this is a challenge for those whose houses are located around the Odogbo barracks.

Recently, it was reported that army stray bullet hit two people while the soldiers were firing from their shooting range; indeed, people who live close to Odogbo Barracks have continued to complain about the damage that is caused to their buildings from the firing range.

This is the right time to bring this to the notice of the Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, to look into this issue before lives of residents who are neigbours to the barracks will be cut short.

The Defence Headquarters should make provision for another firing strange. We commend the efforts of the General Officer Commanding the Odogbo barracks, Major General Aminu Chinadel for everything he has been doing to support the Government of Oyo state to curb crime. The on-going army shooting needs to be stopped. We don’t want to lose any citizen to stray bullets in Oyo state. It is in view of this that I respectfully call the chief of Army staff to attend to this promptly without delay. It is the duty of Nigeria Army to train its men on how to shoot criminals without missing the target but it needs to consider the lives and property of those living around the barracks in Ibadan as no one has a right to terminate the lives of other citizens during the course of your training to protect lives.

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More