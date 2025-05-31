Rising cancer rate in Nigeria demands effective research, drug development —Faizah Alabi, immuno-oncology researcher

Faizah Alabi is a Nigerian US-based PhD student at the Texas Tech University Health Center in the United States, where she researches ways to treat leukaemia. As a pharmaceutical scientist in the field of Immuno-oncology, she is optimistic about discovering a cure for cancer, and her work has already earned her recognition and notable awards. In this interview with KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she discusses her groundbreaking research work, studentship, and life in the US.

You started your university academic journey with a bachelor’s in Industrial Chemistry, a master’s in Medicinal and Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and are currently doing your PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Why did you decide to move from one course/interest to another?

In high school, I developed a strong interest in chemistry, particularly in drug discovery. This interest led me to pursue a bachelor’s degree in industrial chemistry, which offers versatile applications of chemical principles in the creation of pharmaceuticals. I want to emphasise that pharmaceutical science encompasses all aspects of drug development, with pharmaceutical chemistry as a key component. As I advanced in studies, I realised the importance of specialising to deepen my knowledge. This insight prompted me to pursue a master’s degree in medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry, where I worked alongside distinguished professors and experts on drug discovery initiatives to combat infectious diseases in Africa. This experience amplified my appreciation for nature’s healing capabilities and intensified my fascination with pharmaceutical chemistry.

For my PhD, I am focusing on cancer treatments, particularly in the field of immunotherapy. The rising rate of cancer in Nigeria, especially among younger demographics, underscores the urgent need for effective drug development, particularly since Nigeria has the highest breast cancer mortality rate in Africa. This critical situation has fueled my passion for cancer immunotherapy.

You went from the University of Ilorin (BSc) to the University of Lagos (MSc) and now to Texas Tech University Health Center in the United States. Why did you not do your PhD in Nigeria? Why Texas Tech, and how are you coping with the living and tuition costs at Texas Tech?

Earning my BSc and MSc from Nigerian universities is among the best choices in my academic journey. I had the opportunity to collaborate with some of the top pharmaceutical chemistry professionals who have discovered and developed various plant bioactives for treating infectious diseases and cancer. However, the challenges of securing funding, accessing technical expertise, and utilising advanced equipment for our research have always persisted. This situation has prompted me to seek support from countries like the United States, renowned for its outstanding pharmaceutical research. I aim to bring back this knowledge and expertise to enhance the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is a premier institution for pharmaceutical research, featuring a dedicated centre for cancer immunotherapy and equipped with the necessary tools and expertise for pioneering research. Moreover, faculty members receive substantial funding from the state, federal government, and the private sector, sharing the common objective of advancing cancer research. The programme offers full funding that covers tuition and living expenses for eligible students, facilitating their complete focus on research without financial burdens.

Which aspect of pharmaceutical sciences are you focusing on for your PhD, and why?

My PhD research focus is on cancer immunotherapy. I became exposed to cancer immunotherapy during my graduate degree at the University of Lagos. Also, my previous role as a medical liaison officer allowed me to understand the challenges cancer patients experienced with chemotherapy and radiation. These treatment modalities are known to be potentially toxic and can severely compromise the immune system, resulting in immunocompromised conditions. Consequently, some patients grapple with the long-term ramifications of these therapies, and many find themselves at the end of available treatment options as their cancer becomes recalcitrant to all forms of intervention.

This experience deepened my interest in tumour immunology and its potential to transform cancer treatment through minimally invasive approaches. What I found fascinating about my work is the immune system’s capability to identify and eliminate cancer cells while preserving normal cells, in contrast to chemotherapy, which indiscriminately eradicates both normal and cancer cells, leading to the toxicity and side effects that patients experience.

Tell us about your PhD work and the likely findings from it.

My research is on T cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL), a type of blood cancer that mainly affects children. This cancer targets T cells, a crucial immune system component derived from white blood cells. T-ALL hinders the proper development of T cells, resulting in an overproduction of malignant ones that can overwhelm the normal T cells in the body. These T cells play a vital role in combating serious diseases, and their deficiency can lead to immunocompromised states, similar to those observed in AIDS patients. The primary treatment for T-ALL involves multi-agent chemotherapy, which can be pretty toxic.

My research aims to fill a gap in T-ALL treatment by identifying immunotherapeutic targets, with a specific focus on leveraging T cells to restore immune cell function. This is accomplished by blocking inhibitory pathways and using agonists to boost the immune response. My strategies involve applying immune checkpoint inhibitors and Tumour Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) to manipulate and proliferate T cells to fight tumours effectively.

I aim not only to treat T-ALL but also to reduce the toxic side effects of chemotherapy. As part of this effort, I’ve been honoured with distinguished awards, including the American Association of University Women Fellowship and the Mary-Lou Clement-Mann Award for vaccine research.

How do you think the findings from your PhD work could impact academia, people, and society?

My work emphasises harnessing the immune system to combat cancer. If successful, this approach could allow children to reduce exposure to toxic chemotherapy while also enhancing their chances of survival. In academia, my findings could serve as a foundation for fellow researchers. For example, in Nigeria, some traditional plants have been identified by medicinal chemists as having anticancer properties. These plants function by boosting the activity of immune cells, such as T cells. However, research in this area has not progressed significantly yet. My findings can serve as a foundation for building upon in such projects.

What makes a cancer common or rare? Do common and rare cancers have the same treatment approach?

Cancers can be categorised as either common or rare based on factors affecting their prevalence. They are divided into sporadic and familial cancers. Sporadic cancers emerge from acquired mutations that develop over a person’s lifetime, influenced mainly by lifestyle choices such as environmental factors, smoking, alcohol consumption, obesity, and a lack of physical activity. These cancers are the most commonly diagnosed. In contrast, rare cancers are generally inherited or associated with specific cell types, such as T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which is the focus of my current research. Despite being a form of leukaemia, this type originates from T cells, a subgroup of immune cells.

Each cancer type adheres to distinct treatment guidelines. While there may be some overlap in methods, various factors influence treatment decisions. In fact, two patients diagnosed with the same cancer might receive different treatments based on their genetics, age, and additional underlying health issues.

What are the latest innovations in pharmaceutical oncology research, and what hope do you think these innovations have for cancer patients?

Currently, numerous advancements are occurring in the immuno-oncology field. These include the development of personalised cancer vaccines, targeted treatments for previously untreatable cancers, and innovations in cellular therapies like CAR-T and tumour-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy, along with enhancements in checkpoint inhibitors. I’m particularly interested in cell therapies, such as TIL, which received approval for melanoma treatment last year. I look forward to seeing similar approvals for pediatric cancers. Some therapies, including CAR-T, report almost a 100 per cent survival rate for certain blood cancers. The field is growing swiftly, indicating that within the next five to ten years, we may finally see a lasting cure for cancer. This offers new hope to patients who have previously felt despair.

There are reports of some cancer patients treated with certain regimented foods, herbs, and fruits without the normal clinical approach. Do you think this is possible?

I support a comprehensive drug discovery and development process for both conventional and unconventional medications. This doesn’t mean I’m against the use of herbs for cancer treatment. In fact, many pharmaceuticals for various illnesses have their origins in plants. However, these plants must go through rigorous preclinical and clinical trials before receiving treatment approval. Generally, it takes between 10 to 15 years for a new drug to get authorisation, with only about 10 per cent of drug candidates making it to the approval stage. This emphasises the stringent approval process that drugs must undergo to demonstrate efficacy and safety in both the short and long term. If there are herbs, fruits, or foods that can effectively treat cancer, they should also be subjected to rigorous testing.

Do you believe that one day you will discover a drug/medication for the treatment of cancer?

Drug discovery is a collaborative endeavour that encompasses various scientific fields. While I’m confident in my abilities, I can’t achieve this alone. Through collective efforts, I’m optimistic about the potential to discover a cancer treatment.

How would you advise Nigerians on the prevention of cancer?

My top advice is to undergo regular check-ups and genetic screening. A significant proportion of cancers can be prevented and treated if detected early. Unfortunately, many cancer diagnoses happen at advanced stages, and at that point, all treatment options may be ineffective.

What are the challenges you face doing your PhD?

Currently, I don’t encounter any significant challenges, which I attribute to my mindset and learning environment. I have an excellent mentor and supportive colleagues to work alongside. I believe anyone can thrive in any circumstance with the appropriate support system and mindset.

What is your advice to Nigerians who wish to study at Texas Tech or live in Texas?

I recommend that they conduct thorough research before submitting their application. Ensure you have a competitive profile. If you believe your profile isn’t robust enough, dedicate some time to strengthening it. Seek a mentor to evaluate your application before submission. Most importantly, make sure your future aspirations align with the degree you plan to pursue.

READ ALSO: Finding cure for cancer inspired me to become a research pharmacist—Izuchukwu Okpalanwaka, Nigerian US-based pharmacist, doctoral candidate