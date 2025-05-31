Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, dies at 70

Ronald Fenty, the father of global music icon Rihanna, has passed away at the age of 70.

According to a source with direct knowledge, Fenty died in Los Angeles following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

On Wednesday, Rihanna’s younger brother, Rajad Fenty, was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Sources confirm that Rihanna was also present, though not visible in the photograph.

Ronald Fenty passed away following a brief illness, according to Starcom Network News, a radio station based in Rihanna’s native Barbados.

The official cause and exact date of death have not yet been disclosed. Sources told the outlet that he was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

Rihanna — who is currently expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky — had a complicated relationship with her father over the years. The two were estranged for a period before eventually making amends.

After Rihanna (born Robyn Rihanna Fenty) was assaulted by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009, Fenty spoke publicly about the incident without her consent. In a 2011 interview with Vogue, the singer expressed her disappointment.

She said at the time, “You grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness’ sakes!. And then he does something so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it.”

In a 2012 interview with Oprah, Rihanna said she had repaired her relationship with her father, who she had described as being violent growing up. In 2019, however, she filed a lawsuit against him and his business partner, Moses Perkins, accusing them of attempting to profit off her name by launching a company called Fenty Entertainment.

She alleged they misled investors by falsely claiming she was involved in the venture. Rihanna dropped the lawsuit shortly before it was set to go to trial in 2021.

Fenty shared three children — Rihanna, Rajad and Rorrey — with his ex-wife, Monica Braithwaite. The couple divorced in 2002. The family was raised in Bridgetown, Barbados, where Rihanna lived until she moved to the U.S. at age 16. He also had three children from previous relationships: daughters Samantha and Kandy, and son Jamie, People reports.