Rights group slams Sowore over workers’ welfare

An Abuja-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the Society for Rule of Law in Nigeria (SRLN), has raised concern over the treatment of workers, especially Editorial Staff of Sahara Reporters, whom it claimed earn a paltry sum of money per story published without employment letters.

The group, which accused the owner of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, of living large while underpaying his workers, added that editorial staff of Sowore’s Sahara Reporters do not have any letter of employment stating their conditions of service and entitlements.

Rising from its meeting in Abuja on Sunday, the SRLN lamented in a statement by its Coordinator, Dr Chima Ubeku, that reporters who daily risk their lives to report stories for Sahara Reporters are paid peanuts while Sowore is allegedly paying over N200 million as school fees for one of his children per annum.

It said it was even more worrisome that Sowore, owner of the online media platform has been everywhere, agitating that policemen should not earn less than N500,000 per month. Meanwhile, his own editorial staff are not well paid.

The SRLN described as inhumane, a situation where those working for Sowore are not formally and properly employed and are being paid per story, without any fixed monthly remuneration.

“It is sad that Sowore, who claimed to be a human rights activist is contravening the Labour Act, 2004, which is the principal legislation governing employment relations in Nigeria,” the group alleged.

The SRLN called on the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) to intervene and save journalists working in the online media outlet.

