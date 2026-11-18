Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against electoral manipulation in the 2027 general elections, saying the Igbo people would resist any attempt to subvert voters’ will.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said the growing slogan, “Rig and Die”, reflected increasing public determination to defend electoral mandates and discourage politicians and electoral officials from manipulating election results.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the organisation’s factional Deputy President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and Secretary-General, Professor Chibuikeya Achoakawa, said Nigerians were becoming more politically conscious and unwilling to surrender their democratic rights.

Ohanaeze maintained that electoral fraud flourished when citizens failed to defend their votes, institutions failed in their responsibilities, and politicians mistook public patience for weakness.

It warned that such practices must not be allowed to continue ahead of the 2027 elections.

“In Igboland, Ohanaeze sends an unequivocal warning: Ndigbo will not accept electoral manipulation, manufactured victories or the deliberate falsification of election results.

“No political party or candidate should expect to impose an electoral outcome that contradicts the actual votes cast by the people,” the statement said.

The Ohanaeze charged INEC to uphold its constitutional responsibility of conducting free, fair, credible and transparent elections rather than serving the interests of influential political figures.

It also urged electoral officials to resist political pressure, reject inducements and ensure that declared results accurately reflected the choices of voters.

Ohanaeze warned that compromising the electoral process could further erode public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy, insisting that officials who violate their constitutional responsibilities must be held accountable through lawful processes.

The organisation called on Nigerians, particularly voters in the South-East, to remain vigilant, protect their votes, document electoral irregularities and pursue appropriate legal channels whenever violations occur.

“Our position is simple: nobody has the right to steal the people’s mandate. No politician is above the Constitution, and no electoral official should mortgage the future of Nigeria for personal or political interests,” it added.

Ohanaeze further insisted that the 2027 general elections must not provide another opportunity for electoral impunity, urging politicians to respect the people’s mandate and Nigerians to defend their votes peacefully and within the law.