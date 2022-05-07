Rifkatu Samson declares for Bauchi Assembly seat, calls for fairness, justice in conduct of APC primaries

After being away for about 12 years, a former member of Bauchi State House of Assembly who represented Bogoro State Constituency for 8 years, Mrs Rifkatu Samson Dana popularly called ‘Baby’ has expressed interest in staging a comeback.

She declared interest in contesting for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to enable her return to the Assembly in 2023.

Rifkatu Samson made the declaration on Friday while addressing APC leaders in her Dazara Ward saying that she was motivated by the dire need of an effective and efficient leadership for the Constituency which she observed has continued to suffer neglect.

She further told her people that Dazara ward needs amenities most importantly roads which will assist in opening up the area to take outside world as well as better conditions for education and healthcare services.

The woman politician urged the people to shine their eyes and vote for credible candidates who will represent them well not those who will get there and forget their electioneering promises.

According to her, “You are all witnesses that I was suspended while representing you in the Assembly for trying to defend your rights, for 3 years I was made to be in limbo just because I demanded for what constitutionally should go to you for a better life. I am back and ready to try again.”





Rifkatu Samson also met with APC stakeholders in Bogoro LGA intimating them of her aspiration and solicited for their support with a promise not to let them down if elected as the party’s candidate and eventually wins the election.

At the Secretariat of the APC in Bogoro LGA, the aspirant officially announced that she is contesting for the ticket of the party to be its candidate for the Bogoro State Constituency in the 2023 General elections .

Rifkatu Samson told the APC leaders in the LGA that already, she has bought the necessary forms for the aspiration saying that she will soon get filled and submitted.

She advised the APC leaders to be fair and just in the conduct of the primary elections if it becomes absolutely necessary because according to her it is only fairness and justice that can make the parry win considering that it is in the opposition in the state having lost the 2019 gubernatorial election.

The aspirant stressed that to her, politics is not a do or die affair saying that, “I have tasted the two sides of politics, I have won and I have lost, it is not new to me. All I am saying is that, let there be fairness and justice”.

She assured that her coming to aspire is not for selfish reasons but collective interest of all the people of Bogoro LGA stressing that she is ready to do better than what she did in her last 8 years at the Assembly.

The leadership of the APC in Bogoro LGA welcome her and commended her for aspiring to return to the Assembly after a few years break stressing that it is a good thing to aspire to represent the people.

Bogoro LGA APC Chairman assured all the aspirants that there will be a level playing field for all of them as the Executive council does not have a preferred candidate stressing that it is a family affairs.

He also advised the aspirants to shun campaign of calumny, eschew bitterness and avoid incitive words and utterances reminding them that the delegates are same people who are brothers and sisters and must be treated as such.