RIFAN in Niger urges rice farmers to improve production

The coordinator, Niger State chapter, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), Mallam Idris Usman, has appealed to the village heads to urge their farmers to make a reasonable recovery of their products to the RIFAN centre.

He made the appeal during a meeting with the village heads at the farm centre, in Bida Local Government Area of the State, recently.

Mallam Usman also informed the villagers that any village head that refuses to make reasonable recovery will not be given another allocation of wet season farming, adding that the farmers should take advantage of this scheme so as to create wealth for themselves.

“Today I’m proud to see teeming youths that were jobless now fully engaged in the scheme, creating wealth and generating more wealth to the economy of this nation. The scheme has changed the narration in our communities today,” he said.

He also called on the people to disregard rumour that the politicians have hijacked the scheme, debunking that the scheme is for every qualified Nigerlite. He added that the only qualification for every participant is “your BVN, GSM number and the village head where the land is located must serve as a guarantor.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Mayaki Nupe, Yahaya Aliyu Mayaki, who represented the Etsu Nupe, HRM Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, however, warned the village heads that refusal to make reasonable recovery will be dealt with in accordance with the Emirate council laws.

Mayaki commended the Federal Government for the scheme that is geared towards eliminating poverty. He also urged the rice farmers to key into this scheme so as to reduce the rate of unemployment, but rather encourage and enhance the production of rice in Nigeria.

“Niger State RIFAN can feed entire Africa. Niger State has the largest fertile land that can produce rice that cannot be compared with any other rice production in the country,” he said.

